Which Institutions Own Shares In Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)?

775 institutions hold shares in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), with 9.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.64% while institutional investors hold 91.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.60M, and float is at 48.79M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 76.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.47 million shares valued at $1.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the PAYC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.06 million shares valued at $2.29 billion to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.08 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $609.8 million.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is -4.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.42 and a high of $471.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYC stock was last observed hovering at around $429.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.54% off its average median price target of $457.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.59% off the consensus price target high of $513.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -39.68% lower than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $433.02, the stock is 6.17% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 27.41% off its SMA200. PAYC registered 45.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $423.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $358.49.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.57%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has around 3765 employees, a market worth around $24.99B and $813.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 153.44 and Fwd P/E is 103.64. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.97% and -8.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.30%).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycom Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $213.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Insider Activity

A total of 151 insider transactions have happened at Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 148 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boelte Craig E., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boelte Craig E. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $406.41 per share for a total of $3.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Paycom Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that PETERS FREDERICK C II (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $434.91 per share for $2.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15417.0 shares of the PAYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Smith Bradley Scott (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $430.69 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 15,827 shares of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 41.32% up over the past 12 months. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is 2.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.