Which Institutions Own Shares In SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)?

934 institutions hold shares in SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 98.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.78M, and float is at 109.85M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 97.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.63 million shares valued at $5.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.86% of the SBAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.07 million shares valued at $2.84 billion to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.49 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $1.43 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $1.39 billion.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $205.20 and a high of $328.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBAC stock was last observed hovering at around $267.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $327.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.81% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 8.36% higher than the price target low of $291.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $266.66, the stock is -1.58% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -9.64% off its SMA200. SBAC registered 0.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $272.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $295.10.

The stock witnessed a -0.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.03%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has around 1475 employees, a market worth around $29.67B and $2.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 97.11. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.95% and -18.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SBA Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $529.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 260.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krouse George R Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Krouse George R Jr sold 223 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $314.52 per share for a total of $70138.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10500.0 shares.

SBA Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that COCROFT DUNCAN (Director) sold a total of 2,202 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $314.26 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68037.0 shares of the SBAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Ciarfella Mark R (EVP – Operations) disposed off 3,395 shares at an average price of $320.04 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 18,584 shares of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is 7.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.