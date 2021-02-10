Which Institutions Own Shares In W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)?

664 institutions hold shares in W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), with 42.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.92% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.77M, and float is at 135.60M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 73.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.0 million shares valued at $978.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the WRB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC with 10.08 million shares valued at $616.69 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.54 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $633.81 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 7.35 million with a market value of $449.56 million.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is 1.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.05 and a high of $79.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRB stock was last observed hovering at around $66.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.66% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -24.54% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.25, the stock is 3.27% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 8.97% off its SMA200. WRB registered -14.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.98.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has around 7493 employees, a market worth around $11.85B and $8.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.75 and Fwd P/E is 16.91. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.21% and -15.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. R. Berkley Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $2.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -5.44% down over the past 12 months. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) is -2.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.51% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.