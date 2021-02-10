Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

802 institutions hold shares in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), with 279.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 97.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.60M, and float is at 61.93M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 96.89% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.73 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the WHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 5.87 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 9.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.5 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $813.06 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $762.49 million.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is 10.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.00 and a high of $214.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $200.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $258.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -26.14% lower than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.30, the stock is 2.66% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 19.56% off its SMA200. WHR registered 33.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $189.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $184.42.

The stock witnessed a 11.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 77000 employees, a market worth around $12.10B and $19.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.41% and -7.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whirlpool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.95 with sales reaching $4.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 765.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brega Joao Carlos, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Brega Joao Carlos sold 8,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $199.53 per share for a total of $1.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22571.0 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Brega Joao Carlos (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 6,866 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $190.23 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22571.0 shares of the WHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Brega Joao Carlos (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $191.34 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 27,571 shares of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR).