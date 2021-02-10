Who are the Institutional Holders in ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)?

222 institutions hold shares in ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN), with 414.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 93.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.96M, and float is at 47.51M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 92.80% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.71 million shares valued at $113.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.08% of the ADTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $52.64 million to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 4.11 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $60.74 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $30.23 million.

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is 14.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $18.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADTN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.61% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.89, the stock is -0.27% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 37.12% off its SMA200. ADTN registered 96.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.81.

The stock witnessed a 7.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.56%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) has around 1790 employees, a market worth around $809.03M and $506.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 359.36 and Fwd P/E is 29.58. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.87% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.80%).

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADTRAN Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $126.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOCKE P STEVEN, the company’s VP Service Provider Sales. SEC filings show that LOCKE P STEVEN sold 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $32.38 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ADTRAN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Whalen Daniel T (Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $8.71 per share for $56595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29700.0 shares of the ADTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Whalen Daniel T (Chief Product Officer) acquired 13,500 shares at an average price of $8.95 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 23,200 shares of ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN).

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 69.93% up over the past 12 months. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 286.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.94.