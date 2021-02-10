Who are the Institutional Holders in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)?

830 institutions hold shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), with 374.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 94.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.27M, and float is at 139.28M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 93.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.17 million shares valued at $3.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.88% of the AVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.31 million shares valued at $2.3 billion to account for 10.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.47 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $1.26 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 6.09 million with a market value of $908.96 million.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is 8.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.17 and a high of $229.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVB stock was last observed hovering at around $173.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $175.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.08% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -19.88% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.83, the stock is 5.28% and 6.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 10.22% off its SMA200. AVB registered -21.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.02.

The stock witnessed a 9.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.49%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has around 3122 employees, a market worth around $24.22B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.09 and Fwd P/E is 45.53. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.10% and -24.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $558.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTER W EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTER W EDWARD sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $173.35 per share for a total of $168.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14734.0 shares.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that O’Shea Kevin P. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $211.94 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20515.0 shares of the AVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, SCHULMAN EDWARD M (EVP-General Counsel) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $210.58 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 19,441 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -16.66% lower over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -6.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.