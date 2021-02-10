Who are the Institutional Holders in Celanese Corporation (CE)?

753 institutions hold shares in Celanese Corporation (CE), with 857.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 102.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.05M, and float is at 116.03M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 102.09% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.01 million shares valued at $1.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the CE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 10.7 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 9.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 10.58 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $1.14 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 7.87 million with a market value of $845.27 million.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is -0.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.70 and a high of $140.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CE stock was last observed hovering at around $130.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $143.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.14% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -17.62% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.38, the stock is 0.01% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.56% off its SMA200. CE registered 20.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.06.

The stock witnessed a -5.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.10%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Celanese Corporation (CE) has around 7714 employees, a market worth around $14.97B and $5.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.58 and Fwd P/E is 11.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.50% and -7.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Celanese Corporation (CE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celanese Corporation (CE) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celanese Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.67 with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Celanese Corporation (CE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WULFF JOHN K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WULFF JOHN K sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $137.49 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17971.0 shares.

Celanese Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that WULFF JOHN K (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $132.33 per share for $99248.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18721.0 shares of the CE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, WULFF JOHN K (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $130.70 for $98025.0. The insider now directly holds 19,471 shares of Celanese Corporation (CE).

Celanese Corporation (CE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 45.04% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -15.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.