Who are the Institutional Holders in Evergy Inc. (EVRG)?

792 institutions hold shares in Evergy Inc. (EVRG), with 612.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 83.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.30M, and float is at 226.15M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 83.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.09 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the EVRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.52 million shares valued at $861.48 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.59 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $588.81 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 9.24 million with a market value of $513.01 million.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is -1.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.01 and a high of $76.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVRG stock was last observed hovering at around $54.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.12% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.32% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.70, the stock is 1.74% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -2.58% off its SMA200. EVRG registered -22.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.31.

The stock witnessed a 3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.62%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has around 4617 employees, a market worth around $12.43B and $4.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.73 and Fwd P/E is 16.89. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.21% and -28.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evergy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caisley Charles A., the company’s SVP – MKTG & PA & CHIEF CO. SEC filings show that Caisley Charles A. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $57.94 per share for a total of $57944.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23869.0 shares.

Evergy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that KING CHARLES L (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold a total of 3,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $58.09 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7338.0 shares of the EVRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Bryant Kevin E. (EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $58.13 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 23,526 shares of Evergy Inc. (EVRG).