Who are the Institutional Holders in Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)?

292 institutions hold shares in Masonite International Corporation (DOOR), with 344.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 104.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.50M, and float is at 24.16M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 103.41% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.22 million shares valued at $218.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the DOOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.97 million shares valued at $193.84 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC which holds 1.95 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $191.76 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 1.83 million with a market value of $179.86 million.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) is 13.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.88 and a high of $111.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOOR stock was last observed hovering at around $111.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.5% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.12% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.37, the stock is 7.99% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 26.87% off its SMA200. DOOR registered 42.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.99.

The stock witnessed a 13.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.62%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.04 and Fwd P/E is 14.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.29% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masonite International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $573.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Steinfeld Jay Ira, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Steinfeld Jay Ira bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $100.99 per share for a total of $50495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Masonite International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Tiejema Russell Thane sold a total of 1,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $100.36 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27398.0 shares of the DOOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, White Randal Alan disposed off 1,334 shares at an average price of $100.30 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 18,899 shares of Masonite International Corporation (DOOR).

Masonite International Corporation (DOOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 27.94% up over the past 12 months. Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is 22.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.