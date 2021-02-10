Who are the Institutional Holders in MongoDB Inc. (MDB)?

556 institutions hold shares in MongoDB Inc. (MDB), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 91.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.37M, and float is at 58.56M with Short Float at 10.08%. Institutions hold 89.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.21 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.97% of the MDB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.56 million shares valued at $1.29 billion to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.56 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $1.64 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.90% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $962.2 million.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is 12.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.81 and a high of $419.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $410.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.32% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.8% off the consensus price target high of $465.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -47.44% lower than the price target low of $275.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $405.46, the stock is 7.72% and 16.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 60.88% off its SMA200. MDB registered 143.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $365.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $268.42.

The stock witnessed a 12.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.64%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 1813 employees, a market worth around $23.47B and $542.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 332.21% and -3.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $156.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.10% in year-over-year returns.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 245 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 221 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ittycheria Dev, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ittycheria Dev sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $399.36 per share for a total of $13.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Hazard Charles M Jr (Director) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $368.58 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20195.0 shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hazard Charles M Jr (Director) disposed off 1,666 shares at an average price of $375.08 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 73,393 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -4.67% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.45.