Who are the Institutional Holders in OP Bancorp (OPBK)?

94 institutions hold shares in OP Bancorp (OPBK), with 3.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.06% while institutional investors hold 60.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.15M, and float is at 12.00M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 47.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $4.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.48% of the OPBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.85 million shares valued at $6.51 million to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 0.84 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $4.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $3.51 million.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) is 18.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $10.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPBK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.79% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.14, the stock is 18.51% and 20.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79185.0 and changing 5.42% at the moment leaves the stock 35.50% off its SMA200. OPBK registered -8.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.83.

The stock witnessed a 20.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.76%, and is 20.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

OP Bancorp (OPBK) has around 168 employees, a market worth around $141.03M and $56.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.98% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

OP Bancorp (OPBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OP Bancorp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

OP Bancorp (OPBK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHOI BRIAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHOI BRIAN bought 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $7.61 per share for a total of $19797.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

OP Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that PARK MYUNG (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $7.30 per share for $14600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the OPBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, HWANG JASON (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $74000.0. The insider now directly holds 148,055 shares of OP Bancorp (OPBK).