Who are the Institutional Holders in PubMatic Inc. (PUBM)?

The shares outstanding are 43.30M, and float is at 5.84M with Short Float at 23.35%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.7 million shares valued at $19.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.87% of the PUBM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 1500.0 shares valued at $41940.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is 76.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.42 and a high of $58.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUBM stock was last observed hovering at around $50.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -29.74% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -54.06% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.30, the stock is 28.89% and 51.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 51.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.67.

The stock witnessed a 87.38% In the last 1 monthand is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.72% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $126.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 283.33. Distance from 52-week low is 119.89% and -15.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PubMatic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $47.4M over the same period..