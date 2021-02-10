Who are the Institutional Holders in RELX PLC (RELX)?

236 institutions hold shares in RELX PLC (RELX), with 19.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 3.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.93B, and float is at 1.92B with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 3.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 12.61 million shares valued at $282.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.65% of the RELX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 8.67 million shares valued at $193.98 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 6.57 million shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $147.06 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 5.57 million with a market value of $124.66 million.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is 1.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.81 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $28.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.49% off the consensus price target high of $28.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.49% higher than the price target low of $28.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.96, the stock is -1.18% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 7.72% off its SMA200. RELX registered -7.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.10.

The stock witnessed a -2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.09%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.04% over the month.

RELX PLC (RELX) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $48.54B and $10.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.86 and Fwd P/E is 20.46. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.48% and -8.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

RELX PLC (RELX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RELX PLC (RELX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RELX PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

RELX PLC (RELX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is 61.19% higher over the past 12 months. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 12.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.04.