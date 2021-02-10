Who are the Institutional Holders in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)?

104 institutions hold shares in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), with 6.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.49% while institutional investors hold 64.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.32M, and float is at 62.54M with Short Float at 15.28%. Institutions hold 60.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $140.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the SUMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.39 million shares valued at $117.53 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC US (TTGP) Ltd which holds 3.41 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $74.24 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $26.27 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is 33.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.71 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.24% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -46.62% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.12, the stock is 13.93% and 26.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 48.19% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.27.

The stock witnessed a 37.62% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.32%, and is 10.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $192.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.13% and -17.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.60%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $52.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.80% this year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.