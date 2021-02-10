Who are the Institutional Holders in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)?

133 institutions hold shares in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), with 5.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.38% while institutional investors hold 115.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.78M, and float is at 42.08M with Short Float at 8.36%. Institutions hold 101.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.21 million shares valued at $99.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.95% of the SYRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.63 million shares valued at $58.64 million to account for 11.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 4.38 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $47.54 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 7.44% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $36.97 million.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is 13.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.65% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.27, the stock is 1.06% and 9.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 19.56% off its SMA200. SYRS registered 62.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.36.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.38%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $713.26M and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 188.03% and -21.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.20%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $2.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 510.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 431.50% in year-over-year returns.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Richard A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Young Richard A sold 5,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $46874.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Young Richard A (Director) sold a total of 633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $8.98 per share for $5684.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the SYRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Young Richard A (Director) disposed off 5,673 shares at an average price of $8.75 for $49639.0. The insider now directly holds 335,201 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -24.16% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.