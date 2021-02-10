Who are the Institutional Holders in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)?

152 institutions hold shares in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), with 22.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.50% while institutional investors hold 72.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.89M, and float is at 20.03M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 33.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $20.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.01% of the UIHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.86 million shares valued at $11.28 million to account for 4.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.23 million shares representing 2.87% and valued at over $7.48 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $6.41 million.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $11.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIHC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is 1.95% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88877.0 and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -14.37% off its SMA200. UIHC registered -46.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.16.

The stock witnessed a -3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.50%, and is 6.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has around 363 employees, a market worth around $246.49M and $815.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.11% and -49.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.29 with sales reaching $193.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hogan Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hogan Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $5.95 per share for a total of $59500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Hogan Michael (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $6.11 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the UIHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Hogan Michael (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $5.55 for $38880.0. The insider now directly holds 148,754 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC).

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading 25.14% up over the past 12 months. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is -12.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.