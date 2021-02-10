Who are the Institutional Holders in Waters Corporation (WAT)?

836 institutions hold shares in Waters Corporation (WAT), with 355.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 92.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.00M, and float is at 61.69M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 92.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.73 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.85% of the WAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.73 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 4.58 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $895.92 million, while Fundsmith LLP holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $839.86 million.

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is 14.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.39 and a high of $299.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAT stock was last observed hovering at around $284.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.76% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $282.71, the stock is 3.68% and 10.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 30.24% off its SMA200. WAT registered 29.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $226.68.

The stock witnessed a 7.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.07%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Waters Corporation (WAT) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $17.73B and $2.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.82 and Fwd P/E is 26.77. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.11% and -5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.30%).

Waters Corporation (WAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waters Corporation (WAT) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waters Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $522.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Waters Corporation (WAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONARD EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CONARD EDWARD sold 1,322 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $236.59 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70543.0 shares.

Waters Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Carson Robert G (SVP Corporate Development) sold a total of 2,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $227.95 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1174.0 shares of the WAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, BERENDT MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $230.10 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 21,977 shares of Waters Corporation (WAT).

Waters Corporation (WAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) that is trading 36.93% up over the past 12 months. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is 14.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.