Who are the Institutional Holders in Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)?

3 institutions hold shares in Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), with 9.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.24% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.42M, and float is at 12.19M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 15895.0 shares valued at $27407.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the ZCMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2616.0 shares valued at $4510.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) is 26.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZCMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 12.68% and 17.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 7.16% off its SMA200. ZCMD registered a loss of -6.93% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8445 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9069.

The stock witnessed a 18.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.59%, and is 14.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.15% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $41.75M and $16.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.22% and -59.05% from its 52-week high.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) Analyst Forecasts

