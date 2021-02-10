Who is the Top Investor In Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)?

42 institutions hold shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), with 210.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 22.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.43M, and float is at 13.38M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 22.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 0.79 million shares valued at $7.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.84% of the ATNM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.5 million shares valued at $4.89 million to account for 3.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.2 million shares representing 1.47% and valued at over $1.56 million, while Sio Capital Management, LLC holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.83 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) is 21.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.71 and a high of $19.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATNM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.38% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is 11.38% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. ATNM registered 32.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a 15.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.96%, and is 13.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.70% and -51.21% from its 52-week high.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.