Who is the Top Investor In Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)?

122 institutions hold shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), with 5.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.54% while institutional investors hold 75.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.34M, and float is at 20.47M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 60.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.99 million shares valued at $25.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the AOSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.47 million shares valued at $18.9 million to account for 5.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.44 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $34.12 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $28.32 million.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is 43.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $40.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.51% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -30.65% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.97, the stock is 11.31% and 24.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 103.36% off its SMA200. AOSL registered 221.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.70.

The stock witnessed a 21.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.54%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has around 3978 employees, a market worth around $895.79M and $498.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 585.69 and Fwd P/E is 15.93. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 483.68% and -15.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $157.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -452.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.60% year-over-year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xue Bing, the company’s Senior VP of Global Sales. SEC filings show that Xue Bing sold 1,773 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $27.14 per share for a total of $48121.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30280.0 shares.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Chang Mike F (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $28.89 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.21 million shares of the AOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Chang Mike F (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,434 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,233,597 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL).

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 14.86% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 97.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.