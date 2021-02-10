Who is the Top Investor In Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)?

313 institutions hold shares in Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 80.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.82M, and float is at 33.54M with Short Float at 6.32%. Institutions hold 76.46% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.0 million shares valued at $156.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the AMBA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.86 million shares valued at $149.2 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 1.26 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $65.61 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $62.7 million.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is 26.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $117.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $117.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.27% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -66.23% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.36, the stock is 10.48% and 20.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 83.98% off its SMA200. AMBA registered 85.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.90.

The stock witnessed a 16.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.45%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $218.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 210.42. Profit margin for the company is -27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.04% and -1.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $58.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meng Teresa H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meng Teresa H sold 958 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $92.00 per share for a total of $88136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3936.0 shares.

Ambarella Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Day Christopher (VP, Marketing) sold a total of 1,642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $89.68 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8116.0 shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Day Christopher (VP, Marketing) disposed off 2,145 shares at an average price of $90.85 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 9,758 shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 116.96% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -11.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.