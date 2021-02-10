Who is the Top Investor In Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)?

420 institutions hold shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH), with 277.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 91.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.00M, and float is at 56.61M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 91.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eminence Capital, LP with over 5.64 million shares valued at $399.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the ASH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.56 million shares valued at $394.45 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.66 million shares representing 7.69% and valued at over $369.39 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $214.48 million.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is 8.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.88 and a high of $89.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASH stock was last observed hovering at around $86.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.65% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.67, the stock is 0.78% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. ASH registered 7.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.01.

The stock witnessed a -1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.49%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $2.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.71. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.34% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $636.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIS J KEVIN, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that WILLIS J KEVIN sold 4,074 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938.0 shares.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Ganz Peter (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,549 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $75.93 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41532.0 shares of the ASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, KALYANA SWAMINATHAN ASHOK (Sr VP & Gen Mgr, Life Sciences) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $77.88 for $7788.0. The insider now directly holds 100 shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH).

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading 39.49% up over the past 12 months. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 26.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.97.