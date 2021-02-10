Who is the Top Investor In Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)?

12 institutions hold shares in Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN), with 60.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 4.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.43M, and float is at 4.36M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 4.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 64897.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.47% of the BLIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GWM Advisors LLC with 36475.0 shares valued at $94105.0 to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are James Investment Research, Inc. which holds 36475.0 shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $94105.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 19968.0 with a market value of $37140.0.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) is 51.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $4.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLIN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.42% off the consensus price target high of $3.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.42% lower than the price target low of $3.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is 18.03% and 31.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 77.97% off its SMA200. BLIN registered 132.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0773 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4612.

The stock witnessed a 38.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.08%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $17.43M and $10.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 632.67% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $2.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.