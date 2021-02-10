Who is the Top Investor In BRP Inc. (DOOO)?

208 institutions hold shares in BRP Inc. (DOOO), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 79.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.03M, and float is at 42.77M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 78.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with over 4.56 million shares valued at $240.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.51% of the DOOO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 3.82 million shares valued at $252.26 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd which holds 1.6 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $84.76 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $81.68 million.

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is 14.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $75.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOOO stock was last observed hovering at around $75.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $70.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.53% off the consensus price target high of $82.29 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.45% lower than the price target low of $58.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.27, the stock is 9.04% and 14.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 49.34% off its SMA200. DOOO registered 40.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.12.

The stock witnessed a 12.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.61%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 40.47. Distance from 52-week low is 480.34% and -0.70% from its 52-week high.

BRP Inc. (DOOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRP Inc. (DOOO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021..

BRP Inc. (DOOO): Who are the competitors?

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is 170.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -100.32% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.