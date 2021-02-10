Who is the Top Investor In Equity Commonwealth (EQC)?

415 institutions hold shares in Equity Commonwealth (EQC), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 98.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.67M, and float is at 119.09M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 96.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.21 million shares valued at $458.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.16% of the EQC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nuance Investments, LLC with 11.1 million shares valued at $295.61 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.59 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $234.35 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $146.77 million.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is 6.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.38 and a high of $30.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $30.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 1.8% higher than the price target low of $29.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.97, the stock is 2.91% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 4.85% off its SMA200. EQC registered -0.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.38.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.32%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $77.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.95. Distance from 52-week low is 18.81% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $14.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.20% in year-over-year returns.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SPECTOR GERALD A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPECTOR GERALD A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $28.84 per share for a total of $2.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is trading 1.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.