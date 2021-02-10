Who is the Top Investor In Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)?

78 institutions hold shares in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), with 4.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.83% while institutional investors hold 65.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.60M, and float is at 21.47M with Short Float at 4.58%. Institutions hold 54.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp with over 4.08 million shares valued at $24.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.68% of the FENC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 1.67 million shares valued at $10.12 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sonic Fund II, L.P. which holds 1.63 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $9.91 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $6.79 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) is 16.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FENC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is 12.87% and 13.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 16.30% off its SMA200. FENC registered 30.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.26.

The stock witnessed a 15.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.20%, and is 15.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.72. Distance from 52-week low is 86.66% and -18.65% from its 52-week high.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that Essetifin SPA (10% Owner) bought a total of 768,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $6.25 per share for $4.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.99 million shares of the FENC stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.62% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.87.