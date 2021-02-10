Who is the Top Investor In Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)?

402 institutions hold shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), with 3.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.10% while institutional investors hold 109.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.18M, and float is at 100.78M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 106.32% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 10.82 million shares valued at $809.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the FND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.5 million shares valued at $635.58 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.79 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $508.12 million, while Sands Capital Management, LLC holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 6.5 million with a market value of $486.27 million.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is 11.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.36 and a high of $108.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $105.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.81% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -37.91% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.43, the stock is 3.96% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 42.17% off its SMA200. FND registered 108.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.69%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 7317 employees, a market worth around $10.42B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.22 and Fwd P/E is 56.58. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 324.59% and -4.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $693.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.50% in year-over-year returns.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christopherson David Victor, the company’s EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Christopherson David Victor sold 7,043 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $89.90 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46357.0 shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that TAYLOR THOMAS V (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 48,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $84.30 per share for $4.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, TAYLOR THOMAS V (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 51,780 shares at an average price of $83.31 for $4.31 million. The insider now directly holds 236,668 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 197.10% up over the past 12 months. GMS Inc. (GMS) is 27.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.68% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.