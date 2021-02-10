Who is the Top Investor In Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)?

247 institutions hold shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 77.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.21M, and float is at 54.13M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 76.08% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.27 million shares valued at $102.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.61% of the GPMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 4.55 million shares valued at $32.25 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.21 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $29.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $14.62 million.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) is 0.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $18.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPMT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.47% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.07, the stock is 2.65% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 37.61% off its SMA200. GPMT registered -43.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.04.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.43%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.50. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 493.42% and -44.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $27.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAYLOR JOHN A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TAYLOR JOHN A sold 13,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $7.17 per share for a total of $99040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Sandberg Rebecca B (Secretary) sold a total of 1,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $7.17 per share for $10977.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31798.0 shares of the GPMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, URBASZEK MARCIN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,219 shares at an average price of $7.17 for $15917.0. The insider now directly holds 56,833 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT).

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.90% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -36.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.