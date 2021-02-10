Who is the Top Investor In Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)?

436 institutions hold shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), with 2.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.18% while institutional investors hold 89.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.01M, and float is at 72.84M with Short Float at 6.30%. Institutions hold 86.91% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 7.06 million shares valued at $298.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the HASI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.36 million shares valued at $403.18 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.84 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $204.68 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $146.88 million.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $72.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.51% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -32.48% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.59, the stock is -1.55% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 47.26% off its SMA200. HASI registered 72.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.70.

The stock witnessed a -9.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.70%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $176.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.82 and Fwd P/E is 39.79. Profit margin for the company is 58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 323.65% and -12.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $22.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chuslo Steven, the company’s GENERAL COUNSEL & EVP. SEC filings show that Chuslo Steven sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $55.45 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that O’Neil Charles (Director) sold a total of 2,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $53.98 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22913.0 shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, McMahon Daniel K. (EVP) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $49.56 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 168,913 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -45.56% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.