Who is the Top Investor In Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII)?

210 institutions hold shares in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII), with 201.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 94.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.35M, and float is at 19.16M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 93.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.14 million shares valued at $92.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.21% of the HSII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.42 million shares valued at $27.81 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.4 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $27.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.21% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $23.61 million.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is 13.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $34.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSII stock was last observed hovering at around $33.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.31% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -52.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.47, the stock is 6.38% and 12.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81656.0 and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 40.69% off its SMA200. HSII registered 20.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.81.

The stock witnessed a 7.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.77%, and is 12.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) has around 1746 employees, a market worth around $642.62M and $651.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.33. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.05% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $145.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Mark R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Mark R sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $26.27 per share for a total of $26270.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4939.0 shares.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Warby Adam (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $22.99 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the HSII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Harris Mark R (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $21.79 for $10895.0. The insider now directly holds 2,200 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII).

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 26.66% up over the past 12 months. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 265.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.11.