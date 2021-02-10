Who is the Top Investor In MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)?

25 institutions hold shares in MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), with 6.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.37% while institutional investors hold 12.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.49M, and float is at 103.98M with Short Float at 8.71%. Institutions hold 12.10% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 2.7 million shares valued at $17.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.45% of the MDXG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.34 million shares valued at $12.2 million to account for 1.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.87 million shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $7.91 million, while Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. holds 0.35% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $2.47 million.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) is 17.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $10.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDXG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is 14.26% and 25.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 70.59% off its SMA200. MDXG registered 45.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.14.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.50%, and is 7.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has around 696 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $256.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.02% and -0.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.10%).

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MiMedx Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $84.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading -2.25% down over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -1.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.