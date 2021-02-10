Who is the Top Investor In Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM)?

225 institutions hold shares in Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM), with 581.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 98.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.57M, and float is at 16.30M with Short Float at 5.59%. Institutions hold 95.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.91 million shares valued at $190.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.24% of the OXM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 million shares valued at $64.73 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 0.81 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $32.88 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $32.19 million.

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is 11.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.37 and a high of $74.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OXM stock was last observed hovering at around $72.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.76% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.13% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.28, the stock is 4.75% and 13.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91330.0 and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 47.28% off its SMA200. OXM registered 5.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.03.

The stock witnessed a 7.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.88%, and is 13.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $825.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.91. Distance from 52-week low is 141.28% and -2.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $217.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.10% in year-over-year returns.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOWARD JAMES WESLEY JR, the company’s PRESIDENT, LANIER APPAREL. SEC filings show that HOWARD JAMES WESLEY JR sold 4,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $65.81 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7650.0 shares.

Oxford Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that HOLDER JOHN R (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $47.60 per share for $95200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27287.0 shares of the OXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, TUGGLE CLYDE C (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $35.72 for $71440.0. The insider now directly holds 10,023 shares of Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM).

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading -1.10% down over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -2.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.28.