Who is the Top Investor In Pearson plc (PSO)?

91 institutions hold shares in Pearson plc (PSO), with 865.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 1.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 759.20M, and float is at 748.62M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 1.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.65 million shares valued at $18.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the PSO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 1.06 million shares valued at $7.57 million to account for 4.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 13D Management LLC which holds 0.95 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $6.75 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $5.85 million.

Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) is 10.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $8.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.79% off the consensus price target high of $11.54 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -57.59% lower than the price target low of $6.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.18, the stock is 1.98% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 34.50% off its SMA200. PSO registered 36.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.99.

The stock witnessed a 10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.38%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Pearson plc (PSO) has around 22734 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.80 and Fwd P/E is 20.52. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.39% and -14.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Pearson plc (PSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pearson plc (PSO) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pearson plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year.

Pearson plc (PSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 61.19% up over the past 12 months. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.82.