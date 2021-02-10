Who is the Top Investor In PetIQ Inc. (PETQ)?

208 institutions hold shares in PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), with 369.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 129.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.94M, and float is at 21.48M with Short Float at 21.47%. Institutions hold 127.17% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 3.63 million shares valued at $119.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.36% of the PETQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eos Management, L.P. with 3.47 million shares valued at $133.52 million to account for 13.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.14 million shares representing 8.47% and valued at over $82.4 million, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds 8.34% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $69.41 million.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is -7.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.83 and a high of $39.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETQ stock was last observed hovering at around $36.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.94% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.68, the stock is 0.16% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 11.44% off its SMA200. PETQ registered 11.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.44.

The stock witnessed a -0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.19%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has around 1866 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $770.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.63. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.39% and -9.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetIQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $146.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newland John, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Newland John sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77329.0 shares.

PetIQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Newland John (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $36.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86329.0 shares of the PETQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Smith Michael A (EVP – Products) disposed off 2,664 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $83916.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 69.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.85% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.73.