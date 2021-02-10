Who is the Top Investor In Polaris Inc. (PII)?

589 institutions hold shares in Polaris Inc. (PII), with 3.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 82.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.90M, and float is at 57.72M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 76.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.81 million shares valued at $547.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.41% of the PII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.07 million shares valued at $482.71 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.89 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $272.88 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $222.39 million.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is 27.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.35 and a high of $129.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $122.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.87% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 1.06% higher than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.70, the stock is 5.42% and 16.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 26.80% off its SMA200. PII registered 34.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.46.

The stock witnessed a 16.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.51%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Polaris Inc. (PII) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $7.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.12 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.79% and -5.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Polaris Inc. (PII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polaris Inc. (PII) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $1.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.10% in year-over-year returns.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Polaris Inc. (PII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eastman Stephen L., the company’s President – PG&A. SEC filings show that Eastman Stephen L. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $119.00 per share for a total of $2.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26752.0 shares.

Polaris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Mack Robert Paul (CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk) sold a total of 11,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $126.01 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9323.0 shares of the PII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Mack Robert Paul (CFO, SVP-Corp Dev Pres-Adj Mrk) disposed off 9,250 shares at an average price of $119.18 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 10,823 shares of Polaris Inc. (PII).

Polaris Inc. (PII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brunswick Corporation (BC) that is trading 45.47% up over the past 12 months. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is 134.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.