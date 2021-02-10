Why Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) is 23.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is 10.50% and 15.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67680.0 and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock -23.18% off its SMA200. BLPH registered 106.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.29.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.36%, and is 16.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 158.64% and -68.31% from its 52-week high.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -554.00% this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH), with 724.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.63% while institutional investors hold 47.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.49M, and float is at 7.76M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 43.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Puissance Capital Management LP with over 1.15 million shares valued at $11.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.15% of the BLPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with 1.01 million shares valued at $10.27 million to account for 10.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.35 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $3.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $2.1 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FARES Wassim, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that FARES Wassim bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $10.18 per share for a total of $40708.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Wang Theodore T (Director) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $12.87 per share for $33454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60913.0 shares of the BLPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Wang Theodore T (Director) acquired 4,986 shares at an average price of $12.72 for $63442.0. The insider now directly holds 58,313 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH).

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) that is trading 15.34% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.