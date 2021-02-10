Why Danaos Corporation (DAC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) is 62.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -15.73% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.72, the stock is 19.39% and 52.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 5.44% at the moment leaves the stock 241.92% off its SMA200. DAC registered 502.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 580.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.16.

The stock witnessed a 26.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 272.13%, and is 26.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) has around 1148 employees, a market worth around $699.96M and $452.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.57 and Fwd P/E is 3.11. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1288.80% and 0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danaos Corporation (DAC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danaos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.27 with sales reaching $115.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 361.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Danaos Corporation (DAC), with 10.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.29% while institutional investors hold 50.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.57M, and float is at 11.39M with Short Float at 12.26%. Institutions hold 28.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is No Street GP LP with over 1.2 million shares valued at $8.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.86% of the DAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RBF Capital, LLC with 1.13 million shares valued at $8.32 million to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lonestar Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.91% and valued at over $3.47 million, while Foundry Partners, LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $3.8 million.