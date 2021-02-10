Why Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is 13.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.01 and a high of $176.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $165.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $167.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.41% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -33.14% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.43, the stock is 4.26% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 52.79% off its SMA200. ESTC registered 132.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.00.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.94%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 2029 employees, a market worth around $14.30B and $510.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.63% and -5.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.90%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $146.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.80% year-over-year.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Elastic N.V. (ESTC), with 20.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.92% while institutional investors hold 101.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.37M, and float is at 66.47M with Short Float at 12.11%. Institutions hold 77.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.54 million shares valued at $1.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the ESTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.08 million shares valued at $742.39 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.04 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $544.04 million, while Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 4.91 million with a market value of $530.1 million.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moorjani Janesh, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Moorjani Janesh sold 14,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $152.10 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32943.0 shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Chadwick Jonathan (Director) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $164.32 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3779.0 shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Moorjani Janesh (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,582 shares at an average price of $141.01 for $2.76 million. The insider now directly holds 32,943 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).