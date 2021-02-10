Why EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) is 52.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $8.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYEG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.22% off the consensus price target high of $16.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is 14.44% and 43.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 62.57% off its SMA200. EYEG registered 25.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.33.

The stock witnessed a 42.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.27%, and is 19.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $35.78M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.37% and -8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.20%).

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.90% year-over-year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG), with 183.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.96% while institutional investors hold 42.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.55M, and float is at 4.45M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 41.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.82 million shares valued at $7.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.24% of the EYEG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 35030.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26235.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 11673.0 with a market value of $45758.0.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 1,531,101 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $5.23 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.35 million shares.