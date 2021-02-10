Why LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is 11.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $72.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $68.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.06% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.72% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.37, the stock is 5.40% and 11.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 37.23% off its SMA200. LPSN registered 55.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.25.

The stock witnessed a 6.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.00%, and is 4.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1341 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $343.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11561.67. Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 392.68% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.40%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $93.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.00% while institutional investors hold 114.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.45M, and float is at 61.47M with Short Float at 20.09%. Institutions hold 105.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.63 million shares valued at $599.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.40% of the LPSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.98 million shares valued at $434.6 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.39 million shares representing 9.55% and valued at over $332.17 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 3.17 million with a market value of $164.91 million.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlough Daryl, the company’s SVP, Global & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that Carlough Daryl sold 138 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $9660.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41973.0 shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Carlough Daryl (SVP, Global & Corp Controller) sold a total of 109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $65.56 per share for $7146.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41973.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Carlough Daryl (SVP, Global & Corp Controller) disposed off 95 shares at an average price of $64.43 for $6121.0. The insider now directly holds 42,082 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 25.16% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 15.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.62.