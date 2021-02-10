Why Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) is the topic of conversation today

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) is 92.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTSL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is 8.88% and 52.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 108.47% off its SMA200. MTSL registered 150.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5106.

The stock witnessed a 60.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.32%, and is -3.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 11.46% over the month.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $12.99M and $4.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 298.45% and -8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Analyst Forecasts

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.13% while institutional investors hold 4.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.67M, and float is at 2.58M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 3.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.97% of the MTSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 18900.0 shares valued at $22680.0 to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 10848.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $13017.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 6514.0 with a market value of $7816.0.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) that is trading -4.73% down over the past 12 months. NICE Ltd. (NICE) is 58.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 66.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 26140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.