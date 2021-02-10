Why should you keep an eye on Air T Inc. (AIRT)?

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) is 38.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.95 and a high of $42.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $34.40, the stock is 51.58% and 87.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 162.12% off its SMA200. AIRT registered 65.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.13.

The stock witnessed a 46.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 249.95%, and is 52.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.33% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

Air T Inc. (AIRT) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $94.94M and $211.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 284.36% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air T Inc. (AIRT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.10% this year.

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Air T Inc. (AIRT), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.29% while institutional investors hold 56.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.88M, and float is at 1.53M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 30.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $1.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.63% of the AIRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52066.0 shares valued at $0.51 million to account for 1.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 50326.0 shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $0.49 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 19333.0 with a market value of $0.48 million.

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Air T Inc. (AIRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swenson Nicholas John, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Swenson Nicholas John bought 1,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $20.25 per share for a total of $26163.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Air T Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that CABILLOT RAYMOND E (Director) bought a total of 1,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $20.25 per share for $26143.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the AIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, CABILLOT RAYMOND E (Director) acquired 1,875 shares at an average price of $20.25 for $37968.0. The insider now directly holds 394,557 shares of Air T Inc. (AIRT).

Air T Inc. (AIRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) that is trading 338.55% up over the past 12 months. Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is 32.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.