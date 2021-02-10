Why should you keep an eye on Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)?

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: AIF) is 2.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $15.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is 2.58% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76625.0 and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.44% off its SMA200. AIF registered -3.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.91%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 0.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.90% and -5.75% from its 52-week high.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Analyst Forecasts

.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF), with institutional investors hold 40.71% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 40.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with over 1.44 million shares valued at $18.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the AIF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 0.78 million shares valued at $9.95 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 0.63 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $7.97 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $5.3 million.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Saba Capital Management, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $14.13 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.47 million shares.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Saba Capital Management, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $14.07 per share for $5628.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the AIF stock.