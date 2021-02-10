Why should you keep an eye on BlackRock Inc. (BLK)?

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is 1.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $323.98 and a high of $788.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLK stock was last observed hovering at around $726.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $840.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.11% off the consensus price target high of $890.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.93% lower than the price target low of $715.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $728.80, the stock is -0.60% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 19.63% off its SMA200. BLK registered 29.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $723.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $639.99.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.28%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $112.10B and $15.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.19 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.95% and -7.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $8.32 with sales reaching $4.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Top Institutional Holders

1,911 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Inc. (BLK), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 88.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.49M, and float is at 150.66M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 87.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.46 million shares valued at $7.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the BLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.7 million shares valued at $7.0 billion to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 6.94 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $3.91 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 6.08 million with a market value of $3.42 billion.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock Inc. (BLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kushel J. Richard, the company’s Senior Managing Director. SEC filings show that Kushel J. Richard sold 6,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $727.14 per share for a total of $4.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73465.0 shares.

BlackRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Shedlin Gary (CFO & Senior Managing Director) sold a total of 3,206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $730.41 per share for $2.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13163.0 shares of the BLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, McCombe Mark (Senior Managing Director) disposed off 1,777 shares at an average price of $734.63 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 21,804 shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

BlackRock Inc. (BLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading 22.01% up over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 11.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.