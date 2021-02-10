Why should you keep an eye on BRP Group Inc. (BRP)?

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is -7.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.35 and a high of $33.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.41% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.72, the stock is 5.93% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 22.95% off its SMA200. BRP registered 68.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.28.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.48%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $207.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.24. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.98% and -17.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRP Group Inc. (BRP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRP Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $65.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 193.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 71.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 78.20% in year-over-year returns.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in BRP Group Inc. (BRP), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.26% while institutional investors hold 91.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.10M, and float is at 27.87M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 74.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.96 million shares valued at $118.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the BRP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 3.13 million shares valued at $77.84 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.88 million shares representing 8.46% and valued at over $86.22 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $46.36 million.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at BRP Group Inc. (BRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baldwin Lowry, the company’s Chairman;. SEC filings show that Baldwin Lowry sold 35,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $14.75 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BRP Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Loper Enterprises, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $14.75 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BRP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Loper Enterprises, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 4,675 shares at an average price of $14.53 for $67913.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BRP Group Inc. (BRP).