Why should you keep an eye on Fortis Inc. (FTS)?

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is -0.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.59 and a high of $44.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTS stock was last observed hovering at around $40.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $45.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.6% off the consensus price target high of $49.37 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.12% lower than the price target low of $36.61 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $40.68, the stock is -0.01% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 1.80% off its SMA200. FTS registered -6.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.67.

The stock witnessed a 0.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.66%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 23.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Distance from 52-week low is 42.29% and -9.03% from its 52-week high.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortis Inc. (FTS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS) Top Institutional Holders

493 institutions hold shares in Fortis Inc. (FTS), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 57.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 466.77M, and float is at 464.47M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 57.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 35.58 million shares valued at $1.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the FTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 20.08 million shares valued at $820.29 million to account for 4.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1832 Asset Management L.P. which holds 15.04 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $614.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 13.98 million with a market value of $571.4 million.

Fortis Inc. (FTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) that is trading -27.00% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -29.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.68.