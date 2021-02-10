Why should you keep an eye on Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)?

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) is 21.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.20 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INBX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -42.86% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.00, the stock is 12.37% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60564.0 and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 52.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.79.

The stock witnessed a 17.13% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.19%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 11.46% over the month.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $10.38M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 163.16% and -21.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.90%).

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $990k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), with 12.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.35% while institutional investors hold 55.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.75M, and float is at 24.76M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 36.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 5.31 million shares valued at $95.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the INBX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.13 million shares valued at $38.32 million to account for 5.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $31.41 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $19.8 million.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP bought 180,219 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $18.92 per share for a total of $3.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Inhibrx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 85,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $19.36 per share for $1.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.25 million shares of the INBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) acquired 46,161 shares at an average price of $19.43 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 1,161,784 shares of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX).