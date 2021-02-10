Why should you keep an eye on MSCI Inc. (MSCI)?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $218.65 and a high of $455.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSCI stock was last observed hovering at around $422.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.76% off its average median price target of $474.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.74% off the consensus price target high of $502.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.01% higher than the price target low of $440.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $417.97, the stock is 0.02% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. MSCI registered 38.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $426.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $385.70.

The stock witnessed a -7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has around 3545 employees, a market worth around $34.68B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.31 and Fwd P/E is 40.31. Profit margin for the company is 30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.16% and -8.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSCI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.15 with sales reaching $469.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Top Institutional Holders

1,045 institutions hold shares in MSCI Inc. (MSCI), with 2.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 97.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.60M, and float is at 80.55M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.9 million shares valued at $3.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the MSCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.41 million shares valued at $2.86 billion to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.06 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $1.45 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $1.65 billion.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pettit CD Baer, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Pettit CD Baer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $420.52 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

MSCI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Pettit CD Baer (President & COO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $424.17 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the MSCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Crum Scott A (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $395.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 28,279 shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading 5.17% up over the past 12 months. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is 8.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.