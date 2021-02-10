Why should you keep an eye on Pentair plc (PNR)?

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is 3.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $59.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $56.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.4% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -14.19% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.81, the stock is -3.08% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 19.22% off its SMA200. PNR registered 25.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.86.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.22%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $8.92B and $3.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.70 and Fwd P/E is 18.36. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.02% and -7.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $769.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

705 institutions hold shares in Pentair plc (PNR), with 535.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 90.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.10M, and float is at 165.82M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 90.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.23 million shares valued at $788.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the PNR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.07 million shares valued at $598.0 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.21 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $467.45 million, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 10.13 million with a market value of $463.82 million.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLENN T MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLENN T MICHAEL sold 4,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $52.35 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20863.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 23 that JONES DAVID A /WI (Director) sold a total of 10,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 23 and was made at $51.75 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15471.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, BRYAN GLYNIS (Director) disposed off 10,532 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 21,976 shares of Pentair plc (PNR).