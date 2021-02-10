Why The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is 8.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.20 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.68% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.65, the stock is 4.71% and 8.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.11.

The stock witnessed a 2.28% In the last 1 monthand is 12.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $673.60M and $1.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.31. Distance from 52-week low is 27.47% and -33.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $440.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.50% this year.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Top Institutional Holders

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kamerschen Robert W., the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel/Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Kamerschen Robert W. sold 2,491 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $62.71 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33987.0 shares.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that SINCLAIR ROBERT P JR (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $58.35 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6216.0 shares of the AAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Doman Curtis Linn (Chief Innovation Officer-PROG) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $59.54 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 22,000 shares of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN).